AIADMK turf war to escalate after Madras HC ruling

Chennai: The turf war between the O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction and the faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is likely to escalate after the Madras High Court granted an order in favour of OPS. On Wednesday, Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court ordered to maintain the status quo of June 23, which meant that OPS will return as the coordinator and Palaniswami as joint coordinator of AIADMK. In the process the court nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) decision to anoint EPS as the interim general secretary and to expel OPS and those close to him from the party.

The verdict of the single-bench of the Madras High Court is likely to be challenged by the EPS faction. A close confidant of EPS, KP Munuswamy told the media persons on Wednesday that they would take further course of action after the verdict is studied in full.

While OPS faction has got a breather in the ensuing power struggle to capture the AIADMK, the war between the two leaders and those associated with them is likely to escalate further. On June 23 during the first General Council meeting, OPS was booed and insulted by those close to EPS. It may be noted that OPS had also expelled EPS from the party. When asked by the media persons whether EPS would be taken back in the party, OPS said that as per the court orders status quo of June 23 would be maintained. This is seen as a silver lining as status quo means, EPS will be retained as joint coordinator.

Political analysts and Director of Socio Economic Development Foundation, Dr R Padmanabahn, however, said that the fight between the two leaders will increase at least for the time being as OPS has got active backing of the Thevar community also. Speaking to IANS the academic said, "The community will also push for the reinstatement of VK Sasikala in the party, a move strictly opposed to Palaniswami. Until Sasikala issue is there, the patch up between the OPS and EPS is unlikely to happen in the near future."

He also said that the continuous fight between the two main leaders of the AIADMK would lead to the losing of morale of the AIADMK cadres and ultimately the party will be affected.

—IANS