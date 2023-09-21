AIADMK social media platforms continue to attack K. Annamalai

Chennai: The social media handles of AIADMK functionaries continue to unleash scathing attacks against the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai.

This is following the recent outburst by the AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar that the party is not in any alliance with the BJP in the state presently.

AIADMK senior leaders and former ministers, Sellur K. Raju and CVe Shanmughan have also attacked K. Annamalai after the BJP leader had spoken against the Dravidian iconic leader and former Chief Minister, Late C.N. Annadurai. While Annadurai has been a DMK Chief Minister, he is endeared to both the DMK and AIADMK leaders and cadres alike.

Days after the outbursts of senior leaders, the social media handles of the party and many individual handles have also unleashed scathing attacks against K. Annamalai.

However, sources in AIADMK told IANS that the party leadership had directed social media handlers and IT cell office bearers not to conduct personal attacks against the BJP state president, K. Annamalai.

It is to be noted that the BJP national leadership is keen to continue the alliance with the AIADMK to win maximum number of seats from the state.

With the DMK government under Stalin going strong in Tamil Nadu, the only possibility for the saffron party to get a few seats from this South Indian state was to piggyback with the AIADMK. However, K. Annamalai with his immature actions and statements has reportedly antagonised the AIADMK leadership.

A senior functionary of the AIADMK, who is a key person in party hierarchy, told IANS on condition of anonymity, “AIADMK is a big political party in Tamil Nadu and if the BJP wants to win a few seats, that party has to accept our conditions and work along with us. If they are trying to insult our iconic Dravidian heroes, they will have to fight the polls alone and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

With the DMK-led alliance having won 38 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and already Chief Minister Stalin announcing an all-out win, the BJP has to continue the alliance with the AIADMK or to face a total washout.

—IANS