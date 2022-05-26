AIADMK names RS candidates

Chennai: The Opposition AIADMK announced two of its seniors as the party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha election.

Former state Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, who is the party's Villupuram district secretary and R Dharmar, former district secretary of Ramanathapuram and Mudukalathur panchayat union chairperson, have been named as the official candidates by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswamy on Wednesday night.

The announcement followed an hour-long discussion held at the party headquarters here along with deputy coordinators K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam on Wednesday.—PTI