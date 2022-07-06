AIADMK leadership row: SC stays Madras HC order restraining resolutions in general council meeting

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court order which restrained the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.





A vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari issued notices to AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam and party coordinator O Panneerselvam on the plea of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami challenging the High Court order.





"Notice be issued to respondents, returnable in two weeks. In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and subject matter of litigation and high court orders, it is considered appropriate that operation and effect of order June 23, 2022, shall remain stayed," the bench said.

The top court also clarified that the General Council of the AIADMK which is to take place on July 11, 2022, may proceed in the accordance with the law.

“At present, we do not consider it necessary to pass any other orders of interim nature. It is made clear that the pendency of these petitions in this court could not be of any impediment in Single Judge dealing with civil suits examining prayer for any other interim relief or pass any other order as needed for facts and circumstances of the case,” the bench said.





The apex court observed that the high court bench exceeded its jurisdiction by passing a stay order at the general council meeting.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Palaniswami, submitted that contempt petitions have been initiated for the party meeting held after which the apex court agreed to examine the matter.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shanmugam, submitted that the single bench, which had refused to stay at the general council meeting, did not record any reason in the order.

Panneerselvam had moved the Madras High Court with a civil suit to stall the conduct of the party general council meeting by the Palaniswami faction on July 11.





The high court division bench had held an extraordinary sitting past midnight and passed the order at 4 am on June 23.





The court had ruled that no unannounced resolutions could be taken up at the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils here, restraining the camp led by joint coordinator Palaniswami from initiating any such move over the possible single leadership issue.

IANS



