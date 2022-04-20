AIADMK Councillor R Mullai Gnanasekar hacked to death

Chennai: R Mullai Gnanasekar, an AIADMK Councillor from Chennai, was hacked to death in Manali by three unidentified men on Saturday evening. Gnanasekar was the councillor of Ward 21 in Manali Zone and it is suspected that he was attacked by members of a gang. According to a Hindu report, this is the sixth murder committed in the public in the city. The Hindu reports that the councillor was at a pawn broker�s shop near the Manali bus terminus. A police officer told the daily, �It is said that three persons wearing helmets arrived on a motorcycle, barged into the shop and attacked him on the neck." People rushed Gnanasekar to a private hospital. He was later taken to Stanley Medical College who declared him brought dead. Gnanasekar had been the councillor of Manali for the past 10 years. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the area where the murder took place.