AIADMK calls General Council, Executive Committee meet on Jan 9

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK party has called a meeting of its General Council and Executive Committee meeting on January 9, 2021.

In a joint statement, AIADMK's Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K.Palaniswami said a meeting of the party's General Council ad Executive Committee has been called on January 9 at 8.50 a.m. at Sri Vaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace at Vanagaram near here.

Members of the two bodies have to test themselves for Covid-19 and come to the meeting venue with the test report, wearing masks and following social distancing norms, the party said.

The meeting will be presided over by party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan, the AIADMK said.





—IANS