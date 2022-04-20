AIADMK asks EC to direct DMK to avoid reference to Jaya's death

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) approached the Election Commission urging it to direct DMK president MK Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin not to speak about Jayalalithaa's death during their Election campaigns.

In the complaint copy against MK Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK has stated, "They shouldn't be talking about it as the Aarumugasamy commission is probing the matter.

RM Babu Murugavel, AIADMK advocate's wing joint secretary, also warned that the party would file contempt of court against them if they continue to do so, the letter stated.

Chief Minister and party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked party workers to ensure AIADMK comes back to power after the Assembly polls.

Palaniswami said this is the first state assembly polls after the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa (Amma). AIADMK has been ruling the state for the past 10 years.

While addressing party workers here, Palaniswami said, "Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls. This is the first state assembly polls after Amma's demise. We should make sure AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with AIADMK."

"Cadre should work together to ensure that the announced candidates emerged victoriously," he added.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has stepped aside from politics and urged the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres to stand united and ensure the defeat of rival DMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.