AI will create more jobs in India: N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: B20 India President N Chandrasekaran said on Friday that artificial intelligence will increase employment opportunities in the country by allowing people with fewer or no skills to take on more advanced positions.

India has made a "fantastic breakthrough" in data privacy and protection, according to Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, who spoke on a panel at the B20 Summit India 2023.

In an effort to allay fears regarding the loss of privacy and the impending loss of jobs brought on by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), he made the following statement: "Actually in a country like us, it (AI) will create jobs because it will empower people with the little skill or no skill, will empower them with information skill so that they can perform a higher level of jobs." "the nurse will be able to take away the workload of a doctor and that's the way we're going to scale up," he said, using a nurse as an example.—Inputs from Agencies