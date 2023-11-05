Ahoi Ashtami is a significant Hindu festival observed predominantly by women inTitle: Ahoi Ashtami Puja 2023: Significance, Rituals, and Observance

By Pankaj Sharma

Ahoi Ashtami is a significant Hindu festival observed predominantly by women in Northern India. This auspicious day is dedicated to Ahoi Mata, a revered motherly deity who is believed to bless children with long and prosperous lives. Ahoi Ashtami Puja is marked by fasting, worship, and adherence to various customs that are deeply rooted in tradition.



Significance of Ahoi Ashtami:

Ahoi Ashtami falls on the eighth day of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Kartik (usually in October or November) as it is on 05th Nov;2023 (today). The word 'Ahoi' is derived from 'Ahoi Mata,' which means 'mother who protects.' On this day, mothers, especially those with young children, pray for their well-being and longevity.



The primary significance of Ahoi Ashtami is to invoke the blessings of Ahoi Mata, who is believed to safeguard children from harm and misfortune. It is a day when mothers express their deep love and concern for their offspring, seeking divine protection.



Fasting on Ahoi Ashtami:

Fasting is a fundamental aspect of the Ahoi Ashtami Puja. The fast is observed from sunrise to sunset. Women refrain from consuming food or water during this period, which typically lasts around 12 hours. The fast is a way of demonstrating their dedication to Ahoi Mata and their commitment to the well-being of their children.



Customs and Rituals:



Preparations: Before the fast begins, women clean their homes and prepare the puja area. The image or portrait of Ahoi Mata is adorned with red-colored clothes and placed on a sacred platform.



Narration of Ahoi Mata Katha: The day begins with the recitation of the Ahoi Mata Katha to remind themselves of the significance of Ahoi Ashtami.



Drawing Ahoi Mata's Image: Many women draw the image of Ahoi Mata on a clean wall and decorate it with red vermilion. This image is sometimes referred to as 'Ahoi.'



Fasting: The fast commences at sunrise, and women remain without food or water throughout the day.



Prayers: Women offer prayers to Ahoi Mata throughout the day. They recite mantras, light lamps, and offer fruits and sweets as offerings.



Evening Puja: The main puja is performed in the evening, around twilight. Ahoi Mata is worshipped with great devotion. Women pray for the long and prosperous lives of their children. Some families even invite friends and relatives to participate in the puja.



The Right Time to Open the Fast: The fast is traditionally broken after sighting the stars in the evening sky. Women offer water to the stars, thanking them for their blessings, and then break their fast.



Why Women Observe Ahoi Ashtami Fast:



The observance of Ahoi Ashtami fast is a way for women to express their love and care for their children. It is believed that by observing this fast and seeking the blessings of Ahoi Mata, the lives of their offspring will be safeguarded. Mothers also pray for the well-being of their children and wish for their success and prosperity. The fast is not just a religious custom but also a symbol of a mother's unconditional love and dedication to her family.



Conclusion:



Ahoi Ashtami is a cherished festival that highlights the selfless love and devotion of mothers. It is a day when women come together to pray for the welfare of their children and strengthen family bonds. The fast, rituals, and worship on this day remind us of the importance of maternal love and the enduring values of Indian culture.