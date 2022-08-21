Ahmed Patel missed every day: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: On Ahmed Patel’s 73rd birth anniversary, the Congress leaders said on Sunday that he was being missed every day.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, “Today is Ahmed Patel’s 73rd birth anniversary. He was a pillar of the Congress organisation for almost four decades and is missed every single day by the party. Indian public life is poorer by his absence.”

Patel, who was one considered to be one of the most politically powerful persons in the country during 2004-2014 when UPA was in power, was also a man Friday for the Congress.

Patel passed away battling covid two years ago.

Despite being a very powerful leader in the party, did not take any government post during the tenure. He was close to Rajiv Gandhi and later to Sonia Gandhi as political Secretary.

His son Faisal Patel tweeted, “You were a grand man, you were a soul man. I hope you are smiling down upon us from jannat- I – firdaus-happy birthday papa, you were truly special.

—IANS