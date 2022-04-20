Ahmed Khan says he is happy with Baaghi 3 opening amid coronavirus scare

Mumbai: Baaghi Three launched on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan is overwhelmed with the response to his newest enterprise Baaghi 3, which launched on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

The novel virus originated within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan in December final 12 months and has claimed over 3,000 lives within the nation.

Many occasions all over the world have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, together with movie festivals and music live shows. Launch of much-awaited James Bond movie No Time to Die has additionally been pushed by seven months to November.

Ahmed stated the staff was scared and if given an opportunity they'd have thought of suspending the discharge of the movie, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

"Malls usually are not functioning, outlets usually are not working, contemplating the state of affairs, cinema is the very last thing individuals wish to go to.

"In such a state of affairs, the movie has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it's overwhelming. Even when we had made Rs 7 to eight crore then additionally it could have been good. It's the largest opening of the 12 months until now. We had anticipated rather more however you possibly can't combat almighty and nature," the director advised PTI.

Underneath regular circumstances, Ahmed stated they had been anticipating the movie to earn near Rs 30 crore on day one.

"Regardless of the movie earns is a boon, we might be completely happy," he stated including that the staff is grateful to the viewers that got here out to the theatres.

Baaghi 3, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, beneath the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Leisure, additionally options Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.