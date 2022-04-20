Ahmed bhai strengthened me socially, stately and ideologically: Hardik Patel

Gandhinagar: Mourning the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel said that the veteran Congress leader strengthened him "socially, stately and ideologically".

"Mr. Ahmed Bhai Patel, the senior leader of the Congress Party and the guide of our youth has passed away. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Ahmed Bhai has done the work of strengthening me socially, stately and ideologically. Ahmed Bhai was sympathetic to the people of Gujarat," he tweeted.

"Whenever I used to visit Delhi Ahmad bhai, he would not let me go without feeding. Ahmad Bhai was a really nice person. The sudden loss of this person who keeps promise and friendship is sad for all of us. God bless his family," he added.

Former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Bharat Solanki also tweeted: "Saddened by the news of passing away of Ahmedbhai. It is a sad day for me personally. During my brief bout with Covid, he regularly inquired about my health and well being. He will always be missed. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief, may his soul RIP."

Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 71.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

—ANI