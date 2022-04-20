AHF workshops for Hockey India officials to continue in October

New Delhi: After the completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, technical officials and umpires in July, August and September, the Asian Hockey Federation will continue to conduct the workshops during the course of October. A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending three AHF workshops this month.



Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of set plays and free hits for coaches and officiating for umpires, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application. Each workshop will consist of three to four hours' sessions.

Speaking on the participation of the coaches and technical officials in the AHF workshops, Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said, "The AHF online education workshops have been a vital part of the growth of our coaches and technical officials. With a much bigger knowledge base, we are sure that they will be able to garner much better results in the upcoming months."

"It's been an absolute privilege to work closely with the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and we are delighted that they have made an immense contribution to the evolvement of hockey in India," he added.

Along with the online workshops, the AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in October. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.





—IANS