AHF to continue conduction of workshops for Hockey India officials

New Delhi: After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches and technical officials last month, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will organise another set of workshops in the month of August. A group of 15-35 (approximately) voaches and technical officials will be attending a total of five AHF workshops.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, these workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours' session including a break. For technical officials these workshops will mainly focus on code of conduct: Protest & Hearing & for the coaches emphasis will be on coaching in 5-a-side hockey, physical fitness demands, match strategies and the role of goalkeepers.

Hockey India has requested each of the eight Hockey India member units which take part in 5-a-side hockey tournaments in India to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the online workshop on coaching in 5-a-side hockey. They will attend the workshop along with the group of nominated Hockey India coaches.

Speaking on the participation of the coaches and technical officials in the AHF workshops, Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said, "I am confident that the workshops will definitely help our officials and coaches improve tremendously and in the process, we will have an opportunity to grow the game of hockey even further in our country. The AHF has always taken steps to ensure that the officials are growing and evolving every day and I would like to thank them for their efforts."

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organise online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in August. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH AHF course selection.

