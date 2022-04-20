Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

Guwahati: The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition ''Mahajot'' or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the Congress-led alliance will focus more on the upliftment of women and youths.

"When the Congress-led grand alliance will form the government, we will implement 50 per cent reservation for women. This will be one of the first things we''re going to do," she said.

Dev asserted that the Congress and the grand alliance believe in accountability and the guarantee of jobs.

"Youths and women of Assam don''t want charity. They want job opportunities and want to contribute to the economy of the state," Dev said, taking a dig at the BJP-led state government''s various schemes of direct benefit transfer. —PTI