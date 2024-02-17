Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, UP CM Yogi Takes Stock Of Preparations For GBC@IV

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations being made for the upcoming Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Saturday, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the event, and delivered necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

During his inspection, CM Yogi prioritized gathering pertinent details regarding the logistical arrangements for PM Modi, other distinguished VIP guests, and esteemed investors.

He meticulously examined the layout of seating arrangements and other essential facilities, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees. Additionally, he inspected the main hall and scrutinized the stage setup to guarantee its impeccable readiness.

Scheduled between February 19 and 21, GBC@IV is poised to draw over 3000 participants globally, encompassing renowned industrialists, Fortune Global/India 500 companies, foreign investors, ambassadors and high commissioners, and other eminent personalities. This event marks a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey towards achieving a 1 trillion-dollar economy through groundbreaking innovations and robust investment initiatives.

Highlighting the innovative approach of the event, the main proceedings will unfold within steel shipping container-based German hangars erected at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. A monumental pavilion, measuring 70 meters in length and 20 meters in height, is being crafted by ingeniously stacking 56 containers, forming a distinctive tent-like structure.

Furthermore, the venue will showcase 3D replica models of various defence equipment, including the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, underscoring the state's commitment to fostering development and progress.

Reflecting on the remarkable strides made since the previous UP Global Investors Summit 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government is poised to implement investments exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore within just one year. This monumental endeavour is projected to generate 34 lakh employment opportunities and catalyze the realization of over 14,000 transformative projects, solidifying Uttar Pradesh's position as a thriving hub for investment and economic growth.

In a resounding testament to its commitment to regional development, the Yogi government is poised to unveil investment projects totalling more than Rs 10 lakh crore during the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV), of which a significant portion amounting to Rs 60,000 crore will be directed towards the Bundelkhand region.

Spanning all seven districts of Bundelkhand, this transformative investment endeavour is poised to catalyze unparalleled economic growth, obviating the need for youth to seek employment opportunities elsewhere.

Yogi Adityanath's unwavering focus on Bundelkhand's development underscores the region's strategic importance in Uttar Pradesh's growth narrative. Leveraging tailored policies and incentivizing entrepreneurs, the Yogi government has successfully galvanized investor interest in Bundelkhand, paving the way for a substantial economic infusion.

The paramount objective is to cultivate an industrially robust Bundelkhand, empower its youth and curb migration by fostering local employment avenues. The impending investment influx through GBC@IV stands as a pivotal milestone in this transformative journey.

On February 19, projects worth more than Rs 59,288 crore are going to be launched in all seven districts of Bundelkhand through GBC@IV. Jhansi, a linchpin district in Bundelkhand, is slated to witness an investment surge of approximately Rs 23,739 crore, anchoring the region's economic resurgence. Likewise, Lalitpur will witness the commencement of projects valued at over Rs 15,707 crore by PM Modi and CM Yogi, accentuating the district's pivotal role in Bundelkhand's revitalization efforts.

Central to this endeavour, however, is the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in Jhansi and Lalitpur, mirroring the successful model of Noida, thereby catalyzing industrial growth and job creation.

Furthermore, investment projects worth more than Rs 9,290 crore in Jalaun, over Rs 7,047 crore in Chitrakoot, more than Rs 1,664 crore in Mahoba, more than Rs 596 crore in Banda, and over Rs 1,243 crore in Hamirpur will contribute to the development of these respective areas.

The substantial investment inflows earmarked for districts such as Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur underscore the comprehensive nature of this developmental paradigm, promising inclusive growth and prosperity across Bundelkhand. —ANI