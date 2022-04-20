Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday met the 'living hockey legend', Balbir Singh.

Kumar took to Twitter to praise Balbir Singh, stating that he was a part of the winning team that brought home the first prestigious Gold for India back in 1948.

Balbir Singh is a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a Vice-Captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the Captain in Melbourne (1956).

He is even called the greatest hockey player ever and is regarded as the greatest centre-forward that the sport of Hockey has ever witnessed.

Interestingly, his Olympic record for the maximum number of most goals scored by an individual in a men's hockey final still remains unbeaten.

Akshay Kumar's sports drama 'Gold' is set to take the audience back in time to witness a team's struggle to make India proud.

The upcoming flick will release this Independence Day, marking the occasion of the 70th anniversary of free India's first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, apart from Akshay Kumar. It also marks the big screen debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.