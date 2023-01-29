    Menu
    India

    Ahead of Budget Session, govt convenes all-party meeting on Jan 30

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January29/ 2023

    New Delhi: An all-party meeting will take place on Monday, a day before the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, which was called for by the current administration.

    The usual gathering, which was called for by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, is scheduled to take place in the Parliament Annexe Building at noon on January 30.

    It is anticipated that at the meeting, the government would seek cooperation from all parties in order to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :All-party meeting Parliament Annexe Building Meeting Schedule
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in