Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ahamiya Modi: Nomoskar. Moi oxomia nazanu. Bea napabo. Apunar ke khabur? Heba, tumi kene acha? Apunak log pai val lagi (Namaskar. I don't speak Assamese. Pardon me. How are you? How are you all? Nice to meet you.) "Happy and prospeqous Rongali Bihu, Bihu to You all". ... That's Narendra Modi in front of the Assamese, face-to-face with them in a revealingly dramatic yet pragmatic face-to-face with them calling them mainstream countrypeople as all other countrypeople of all hues (better still, 1st class citizens they are like all in the country); he took the opportunity in (again) declaring that the entire North-East states --- he took their individual names to convince the masses of all hues --- belong to India and all of them are abs equal to rest of the states in the country and there should not be even an iota of doubt in that. Modi pronounced much more in varied development projects including a full fledged AIIMS, a class on its own serving the entire N-E. Many more projects worth Rs 10,000-Cr were initiated by him for all's all round welfare, observe commentators of all hues. ...The Ahamiya Modi has been evinced, confess the Assamese and they from the rest of the N-E.