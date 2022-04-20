AgustaWestland Case: Former IAF Chief SP Tyagi Gets Bail

New Delhi: Former Indian Air Force Chief S P Tyagi, who was arrested in connection with Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper scam case, got bail on Monday.





SP Tyagi granted bail on Rs 2 Lakh security. The court directed Tyagi not to leave Delhi NCR and not to tamper with evidence.





Also, a Delhi-based lawyer, Gautam Khaitan and SP Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi alias Julie Tyagi were arrested along with him.





The CBI had said that all the three people had been arrested for allegedly accepting illegal gratification for exercising influence through corrupt or illegal means.





PTI/Agencies