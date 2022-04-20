AGuH chief among 2 killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: "AGuH chief terrorist Imtiyaz Shah killed in Tral encounter. IGP Kashmir congratulates Police/security forces for the successful (sic) operation. Search going on," police tweeted.

Police on Friday said two terrorists were killed in the encounter in Pulwama.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This is being considered as a big success for the security forces.

—IANS