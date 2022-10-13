Agromet Advisory Services For Farmers And Farming Both: Dr Mohapatra, DG IMD

Roorkee (The Hawk): The main objective of agro-meteorological advisory services is to reduce the cost of cultivation due to favorable weather and to reduce the loss of crop production due to the impact of adverse weather. These words were said by Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, New Delhi. He addressed a farmer awareness program as a chief guest organized by the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) Project, running in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee. He apprised that about 2500 people in the country have to lose their lives due to lightning every year. Not only farmers but the general public should install the ‘DAMINI” App on their smartphones for prior information on lightning in their areas.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohapatra also released a technical booklet entitled "Tools for Preparation of Agromet Advisory Bulletins," published by Agromet Field Unit Roorkee. Dr. Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS Project, said that this booklet contains information about the congenial weather favorable for the infestation of insects and pests for the major food grains, pulses, oilseeds, horticultural crops of the Rabi and Kharif crops of Haridwar district, including the information related to the fisheries, poultry and animal husbandry too. These information would be helpful in the preparation of Agromet Advisories.

Prof. Akshay Dwivedi, Dean SRIC, IIT Roorkee, said that IIT Roorkee is always ready to make these services available to the stakeholders through innovative technology.

At the outset, Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project, and Head, WRD&M Department, welcomed the participants and discussed in detail about Agrometeorological Advisory Services rendered by the AMFU Roorkee.

Dr. Purushottam Kumar, Head, KVK, Dhanuri, and Dr. Vijay Deorari, Chief Agriculture Officer, Haridwar, also addressed the programme.

Dr. Mohapatra answered the queries raised by the farmer’s including Jaipal Singh Saini, Gurvinder Singh, Director, Bhu-Amrit Farmers Producer Organization, Naveen Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ram Bhajan Singh, Chief Field Manager, IFFCO, Haridwar. The program was convened by Prof. Kritika Kothari and the formal vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Ashish Pandey.