Agrivision Uttaranchal Organizes State-level Seminar on 'Agriculture Education in future perspective'

Dehradun / Roorkee (The Hawk) : A state-level seminar on “Agriculture Education in future perspective”
was jointly organized by Agrivision Uttaranchal and SGRR University Dehradun under Azadi ka
Amrit Mahotsav program. Dr M S Chauhan, Director, NDRI Karnal, addressed the inaugural
session and said that the agricultural institutions of the country are moving fast towards the
implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. Our priority is to mold the agricultural
education as per the need of the nation with time.
Prof U S Rawat, Vice-Chancellor, SGRR University Dehradun presided the program. He said that
concrete steps need to be taken for the implementation of skill-based curriculum in agriculture
education in the coming days. This will not only facilitate the employment opportunities in
adequate number but meaningful use of youth power will also be ensured according to the needs
of the country too.
Gajendra Singh Tomar, National Secretary of ABVP was the keynote speaker of the inaugural
session of the seminar. He apprised that suggestions on 17 points were submitted to Dr. K. Kasturi
Rangan, chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy-2020 by Agrivision,
out of which 14 points have been included in the National Education Policy-2020, which is one of
the major achievement of Agrivision. He added that Agrivision will continue its journey to
establish the indo-centric education in agriculture and for the sustainable agriculture in the country.
Prof. Brijesh Singh, Dean Students’ Welfare, G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology
Pantnagar said in his address that most of the student’s takin admission in agriculture discipline
are coming from rural background and belongs to the farmer’s families. But due to some
discrepancies in our agricultural education system, such students were not interested in adopting
agriculture as a profession after completing their studies. He added that after implementation of
the National Education Policy-2020 completely, the trend of students will definitely move towards
agriculture in future. He said that Agrivision's effort in this direction is highly commendable.
Dr Mamta Singh, State President, ABVP Uttaranchal apprised that most of the farmers in the state
belong to small holdings. A large part of the land comes under the hilly region. Therefore, there is
a need for the design of curriculum in such a way that Horticultural crops should be promoted
which would be helpful for the agri-graduates to choose their career in agriculture sector in the
state. I hope that Agrivision Uttaranchal will continue to work in this direction to sensitize the
students and for the implementation of these programs through seminars/symposia and through
other academic activites from time to time in the prime agricultural institutions of the state, she
added.
Referring to the glorious ancient agricultural tradition of India, Prof. Shivendra Kashyap, an
eminent scientist of agriculture and Dean, Pantnagar University, said that the ancient knowledge
and experience of our ancestors about agriculture presents an example before the world. Referring
our ancestors about agriculture presents an example before the world. We should refine our
agricultural education according to the needs of the country, he said that this is not only the need
of the day but it would be relevant for the future also. He said that this is the matter of great pleasure
for us that due to the significant initiatives taken by Agrivision, agriculture education had a part of
the National Education Policy-2020 first time, which is a good indication for the agri-graduates.
Pradeep Shekhawat, State Organizing Secretary, ABVP Uttaranchal said that Agrivision which is
'Krishi Aayaam Karya' of ABVP, working among the students of agriculture, with an unearned
feeling and committed to the overall development of agricultural students. He added that
Agrivision will continue its journey to sensitize the agricultural students up to the radical change
in agriculture education system. Today’s program was organized in the continuation of the same
process.
At the outset, Dr Arvind Srivastava, State In-Charge, Agrivision Uttaranchal and Project Scientist
at IIT Roorkee welcomed the participants across the state, keynote speakers and guests. He
discussed in detail about the objectives of the seminar. He informed that the sixth convention of
Agrivision is scheduled to be held at ICAR New Delhi in collaboration with ICAR during 20-21
May 2022. The focal theme of the convention is “Natural Farming, Modern Technologies:
Coordination and inclusions”. Agri-students and faculty from various agricultural institutes of the
state would participate in the convention. He also apprised that a Zonal Agrivision Convention
would be organized at Pantnagar Agriculture University in the coming days in which participation
will be ensured from all agriculture universities and institutes of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
state.
In the technical session of the seminar Dr M S Chauhan, Director, NDRI Karnal (deemed
university), delivered his lecture on the topic “Career opportunities in dairy sector”. Prof Brijesh
Singh discussed in detail on the topic “Animal Husbandry in India: Azadi to Azadi ka Amrit
Mahotsav”. Prof Shivendra Kashyap from Pantnagar Agriculture University delivered talk on
“Agriculture Education: Challenges and Opportunities”. The queries from the participants were
answered by the experts during the technical session.
Prof. Maneesha Singh, Dean, School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRR University Dehradun said
that the School of Agricultural Sciences welcomes all educational event if conducted by Agrivision
in future to the upliftment of students and agricultural education. She said that we are very happy
to thanks Agrivision for giving opportunity to organize such type of state-level seminar on the
issue of national importance.
The program was convened jointly by Ms Disha Negi, State Co-Convener of Agrivision
Uttaranchal and Shreyansh Dobhal, a BSc (Ag) second year student of SGRRU. The formal vote
of thanks was proposed by Mr. Prince Bhatt, State Convener Agrivision Uttaranchal and Shreyansh
Dobhal from SGRR University.
Prof R M Srivastava from Pantanagar Agriculture University, Head of the Departments and faculty
members from various agricultural institutes of Dehradun, students from various agricultural
institutes across the state were participated in the seminar.
The special contribution was made by Dr Deepak Som, Asstt Prof., Sakshi Pundir, Swati Nautiyal,
Ayush Dimri, Pramod Singh, Aditya Mittal, Desh Deepak, Arjun from SAS, SGRR University
Dehradun, ABVP State Co-Secretary Rishabh Rawat, Divisional Organization Secretary
Nagendra, Sumit Vishwakarma, and Rohit Giri from IIT Roorkee.
A newly established Automatic Weather Station at School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRR
University was also inaugurated by the dignitaries. Professor Manisha Singh, Dean, School of
Agricultural Sciences, said on the occasion that the establishment of this observatory will help in
providing practical information about the agrometeorology to the students on the one hand, while
on the other hand the weather data can also be used for other research works too.