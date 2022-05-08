Agrivision Uttaranchal Organizes State-level Seminar on 'Agriculture Education in future perspective'

Dehradun / Roorkee (The Hawk) : A state-level seminar on “Agriculture Education in future perspective”

was jointly organized by Agrivision Uttaranchal and SGRR University Dehradun under Azadi ka

Amrit Mahotsav program. Dr M S Chauhan, Director, NDRI Karnal, addressed the inaugural

session and said that the agricultural institutions of the country are moving fast towards the

implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. Our priority is to mold the agricultural

education as per the need of the nation with time.

Prof U S Rawat, Vice-Chancellor, SGRR University Dehradun presided the program. He said that

concrete steps need to be taken for the implementation of skill-based curriculum in agriculture

education in the coming days. This will not only facilitate the employment opportunities in

adequate number but meaningful use of youth power will also be ensured according to the needs

of the country too.

Gajendra Singh Tomar, National Secretary of ABVP was the keynote speaker of the inaugural

session of the seminar. He apprised that suggestions on 17 points were submitted to Dr. K. Kasturi

Rangan, chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy-2020 by Agrivision,

out of which 14 points have been included in the National Education Policy-2020, which is one of

the major achievement of Agrivision. He added that Agrivision will continue its journey to

establish the indo-centric education in agriculture and for the sustainable agriculture in the country.

Prof. Brijesh Singh, Dean Students’ Welfare, G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology

Pantnagar said in his address that most of the student’s takin admission in agriculture discipline

are coming from rural background and belongs to the farmer’s families. But due to some

discrepancies in our agricultural education system, such students were not interested in adopting

agriculture as a profession after completing their studies. He added that after implementation of

the National Education Policy-2020 completely, the trend of students will definitely move towards

agriculture in future. He said that Agrivision's effort in this direction is highly commendable.

Dr Mamta Singh, State President, ABVP Uttaranchal apprised that most of the farmers in the state

belong to small holdings. A large part of the land comes under the hilly region. Therefore, there is

a need for the design of curriculum in such a way that Horticultural crops should be promoted

which would be helpful for the agri-graduates to choose their career in agriculture sector in the

state. I hope that Agrivision Uttaranchal will continue to work in this direction to sensitize the

students and for the implementation of these programs through seminars/symposia and through

other academic activites from time to time in the prime agricultural institutions of the state, she

added.





Referring to the glorious ancient agricultural tradition of India, Prof. Shivendra Kashyap, an

eminent scientist of agriculture and Dean, Pantnagar University, said that the ancient knowledge

and experience of our ancestors about agriculture presents an example before the world. Referring

our ancestors about agriculture presents an example before the world. We should refine our

agricultural education according to the needs of the country, he said that this is not only the need

of the day but it would be relevant for the future also. He said that this is the matter of great pleasure

for us that due to the significant initiatives taken by Agrivision, agriculture education had a part of

the National Education Policy-2020 first time, which is a good indication for the agri-graduates.

Pradeep Shekhawat, State Organizing Secretary, ABVP Uttaranchal said that Agrivision which is

'Krishi Aayaam Karya' of ABVP, working among the students of agriculture, with an unearned

feeling and committed to the overall development of agricultural students. He added that

Agrivision will continue its journey to sensitize the agricultural students up to the radical change

in agriculture education system. Today’s program was organized in the continuation of the same

process.

At the outset, Dr Arvind Srivastava, State In-Charge, Agrivision Uttaranchal and Project Scientist

at IIT Roorkee welcomed the participants across the state, keynote speakers and guests. He

discussed in detail about the objectives of the seminar. He informed that the sixth convention of

Agrivision is scheduled to be held at ICAR New Delhi in collaboration with ICAR during 20-21

May 2022. The focal theme of the convention is “Natural Farming, Modern Technologies:

Coordination and inclusions”. Agri-students and faculty from various agricultural institutes of the

state would participate in the convention. He also apprised that a Zonal Agrivision Convention

would be organized at Pantnagar Agriculture University in the coming days in which participation

will be ensured from all agriculture universities and institutes of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

state.

In the technical session of the seminar Dr M S Chauhan, Director, NDRI Karnal (deemed

university), delivered his lecture on the topic “Career opportunities in dairy sector”. Prof Brijesh

Singh discussed in detail on the topic “Animal Husbandry in India: Azadi to Azadi ka Amrit

Mahotsav”. Prof Shivendra Kashyap from Pantnagar Agriculture University delivered talk on

“Agriculture Education: Challenges and Opportunities”. The queries from the participants were

answered by the experts during the technical session.

Prof. Maneesha Singh, Dean, School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRR University Dehradun said

that the School of Agricultural Sciences welcomes all educational event if conducted by Agrivision

in future to the upliftment of students and agricultural education. She said that we are very happy

to thanks Agrivision for giving opportunity to organize such type of state-level seminar on the

issue of national importance.

The program was convened jointly by Ms Disha Negi, State Co-Convener of Agrivision

Uttaranchal and Shreyansh Dobhal, a BSc (Ag) second year student of SGRRU. The formal vote

of thanks was proposed by Mr. Prince Bhatt, State Convener Agrivision Uttaranchal and Shreyansh

Dobhal from SGRR University.

Prof R M Srivastava from Pantanagar Agriculture University, Head of the Departments and faculty

members from various agricultural institutes of Dehradun, students from various agricultural

institutes across the state were participated in the seminar.

The special contribution was made by Dr Deepak Som, Asstt Prof., Sakshi Pundir, Swati Nautiyal,

Ayush Dimri, Pramod Singh, Aditya Mittal, Desh Deepak, Arjun from SAS, SGRR University

Dehradun, ABVP State Co-Secretary Rishabh Rawat, Divisional Organization Secretary

Nagendra, Sumit Vishwakarma, and Rohit Giri from IIT Roorkee.

A newly established Automatic Weather Station at School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRR

University was also inaugurated by the dignitaries. Professor Manisha Singh, Dean, School of

Agricultural Sciences, said on the occasion that the establishment of this observatory will help in

providing practical information about the agrometeorology to the students on the one hand, while

on the other hand the weather data can also be used for other research works too.