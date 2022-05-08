    Menu
    Agrivision Uttaranchal Organizes State-level Seminar on 'Agriculture Education in future perspective'

    The Hawk
    May8/ 2022

    Dehradun / Roorkee (The Hawk) : A state-level seminar on “Agriculture Education in future perspective”

    was jointly organized by Agrivision Uttaranchal and SGRR University Dehradun under Azadi ka

    Amrit Mahotsav program. Dr M S Chauhan, Director, NDRI Karnal, addressed the inaugural

    session and said that the agricultural institutions of the country are moving fast towards the

    implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. Our priority is to mold the agricultural

    education as per the need of the nation with time.

    Prof U S Rawat, Vice-Chancellor, SGRR University Dehradun presided the program. He said that

    concrete steps need to be taken for the implementation of skill-based curriculum in agriculture

    education in the coming days. This will not only facilitate the employment opportunities in

    adequate number but meaningful use of youth power will also be ensured according to the needs

    of the country too.

    Gajendra Singh Tomar, National Secretary of ABVP was the keynote speaker of the inaugural

    session of the seminar. He apprised that suggestions on 17 points were submitted to Dr. K. Kasturi

    Rangan, chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy-2020 by Agrivision,

    out of which 14 points have been included in the National Education Policy-2020, which is one of

    the major achievement of Agrivision. He added that Agrivision will continue its journey to

    establish the indo-centric education in agriculture and for the sustainable agriculture in the country.

    Prof. Brijesh Singh, Dean Students’ Welfare, G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology

    Pantnagar said in his address that most of the student’s takin admission in agriculture discipline

    are coming from rural background and belongs to the farmer’s families. But due to some

    discrepancies in our agricultural education system, such students were not interested in adopting

    agriculture as a profession after completing their studies. He added that after implementation of

    the National Education Policy-2020 completely, the trend of students will definitely move towards

    agriculture in future. He said that Agrivision's effort in this direction is highly commendable.

    Dr Mamta Singh, State President, ABVP Uttaranchal apprised that most of the farmers in the state

    belong to small holdings. A large part of the land comes under the hilly region. Therefore, there is

    a need for the design of curriculum in such a way that Horticultural crops should be promoted

    which would be helpful for the agri-graduates to choose their career in agriculture sector in the

    state. I hope that Agrivision Uttaranchal will continue to work in this direction to sensitize the

    students and for the implementation of these programs through seminars/symposia and through

    other academic activites from time to time in the prime agricultural institutions of the state, she

    added.


    to the glorious ancient agricultural tradition of India, Prof. Shivendra Kashyap, an eminent scientist

    of agriculture and Dean, Pantnagar University, said that the ancient knowledge and experience of

    our ancestors about agriculture presents an example before the world. We should refine our

    agricultural education according to the needs of the country, he said that this is not only the need

    of the day but it would be relevant for the future also. He said that this is the matter of great pleasure

    for us that due to the significant initiatives taken by Agrivision, agriculture education had a part of

    the National Education Policy-2020 first time, which is a good indication for the agri-graduates.

    Pradeep Shekhawat, State Organizing Secretary, ABVP Uttaranchal said that Agrivision which is

    'Krishi Aayaam Karya' of ABVP, working among the students of agriculture, with an unearned

    feeling and committed to the overall development of agricultural students. He added that

    Agrivision will continue its journey to sensitize the agricultural students up to the radical change

    in agriculture education system. Today’s program was organized in the continuation of the same

    process.

    At the outset, Dr Arvind Srivastava, State In-Charge, Agrivision Uttaranchal and Project Scientist

    at IIT Roorkee welcomed the participants across the state, keynote speakers and guests. He

    discussed in detail about the objectives of the seminar. He informed that the sixth convention of

    Agrivision is scheduled to be held at ICAR New Delhi in collaboration with ICAR during 20-21

    May 2022. The focal theme of the convention is “Natural Farming, Modern Technologies:

    Coordination and inclusions”. Agri-students and faculty from various agricultural institutes of the

    state would participate in the convention. He also apprised that a Zonal Agrivision Convention

    would be organized at Pantnagar Agriculture University in the coming days in which participation

    will be ensured from all agriculture universities and institutes of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

    state.

    In the technical session of the seminar Dr M S Chauhan, Director, NDRI Karnal (deemed

    university), delivered his lecture on the topic “Career opportunities in dairy sector”. Prof Brijesh

    Singh discussed in detail on the topic “Animal Husbandry in India: Azadi to Azadi ka Amrit

    Mahotsav”. Prof Shivendra Kashyap from Pantnagar Agriculture University delivered talk on

    “Agriculture Education: Challenges and Opportunities”. The queries from the participants were

    answered by the experts during the technical session.

    Prof. Maneesha Singh, Dean, School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRR University Dehradun said

    that the School of Agricultural Sciences welcomes all educational event if conducted by Agrivision

    in future to the upliftment of students and agricultural education. She said that we are very happy

    to thanks Agrivision for giving opportunity to organize such type of state-level seminar on the

    issue of national importance.

    The program was convened jointly by Ms Disha Negi, State Co-Convener of Agrivision

    Uttaranchal and Shreyansh Dobhal, a BSc (Ag) second year student of SGRRU. The formal vote

    of thanks was proposed by Mr. Prince Bhatt, State Convener Agrivision Uttaranchal and Shreyansh

    Dobhal from SGRR University.

    Prof R M Srivastava from Pantanagar Agriculture University, Head of the Departments and faculty

    members from various agricultural institutes of Dehradun, students from various agricultural

    institutes across the state were participated in the seminar.

    The special contribution was made by Dr Deepak Som, Asstt Prof., Sakshi Pundir, Swati Nautiyal,

    Ayush Dimri, Pramod Singh, Aditya Mittal, Desh Deepak, Arjun from SAS, SGRR University

    Dehradun, ABVP State Co-Secretary Rishabh Rawat, Divisional Organization Secretary

    Nagendra, Sumit Vishwakarma, and Rohit Giri from IIT Roorkee.

    A newly established Automatic Weather Station at School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRR

    University was also inaugurated by the dignitaries. Professor Manisha Singh, Dean, School of

    Agricultural Sciences, said on the occasion that the establishment of this observatory will help in

    providing practical information about the agrometeorology to the students on the one hand, while

    on the other hand the weather data can also be used for other research works too.

