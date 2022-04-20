Agrivision Organizes A Panel Discussion To Clarify The Apprehensions On Agriculture Bill-2020

Roorkee (The Hawk): A national panel discussion was organized by Agrivision, an organization working in the field of agricultural, in view of the farmer's agitation in a few states of the country regarding the recently passed Agriculture Acts-2020. Participants and farmers were made aware of the merits and demerits of these Acts through the renowned agricultural economists and policy experts of international repute and the apprehensions have been made clear about the bill in an interaction session in the webinar.



Dr. Pramod Kumar Joshi, the country's well-known agricultural policy expert and former director of the South Asia International Food Policy Research Institute, New Delhi, discussed in detail on the basis of his 40 years' research and experiencesand said that these ordinances would be helpful in creating favorable conditions to make farming profitable. He termed that these fears of farmers are baseless that the government would end the minimum support price. He said that there is already the National Food Security Act is in existence, so there is no question of abolishing the MSP. Prof. R. S. Pundir, the country's renowned agricultural economist and head of the Department of Agri-Business Economics and Policies at International Agri-Business Management Institute, Anand, Gujarat, shared his experiences about the role of these Acts in making farmers self-reliant. He said that these Acts are a big step towards bringing structural reforms in the agricultural sector and these acts are going to have far-reaching consequences in Indian agriculture. He assured the farmers on the basis of his research and experiences that the price volatility of agricultural products would automatically be reduced and the term agricultural marketing will be vider after the implementation of these Acts. Consequences, it would create a favorable environmentfor the Indian economy which would not only be the beneficial to the farmers but also the industry too.

Suraj Bhardwaj, the national In-Charge of Agrivision, presented the concluding remarks and said that the recently passed Agricultural Reforms Acts-2020 are a revolutionary step towards making the country's farmers self-reliant in the agricultural sector. He termed the misleading of farmers by some opposition parties, especially Congress, as extremely unfortunate and called that it is absolutely necessary to address farmers' fears even at the government level.

At the beginning of the discussion, Prof Prabhashankar Shukla, Joint Director, Seeds and Farms and Member of the National Advisory Council of Agrivision, informed about the work and purpose of the Agrivision. He welcomed to the guests and all the participants with giving a brief introduction to the guests. Prof. Shukla said that Agrivision has been working in the field of agriculture and agricultural education with her aim of Indo-centric agriculture since its inception. It is meaningless to imagine the prosperity of the country without the prosperity of the farmer. Agribision is working in the agriculture sector with these objectives.

In the national panel discussion, participants from all over the country participated in an interaction session and asked their queries related to the apprehensions about these Acts.

The open discussion session was conducted by Dr. Arvind Srivastava, Agromet Scientist, IIT Roorkee and Member, National Advisory Council of Agrivision. This national discussion session was conducted by Prof. Prabhat Kumar, Principal Scientist of Indian Institute of Agricultural Research and National Coordinator of National Higher Education Project, New Delhi. Dr Arvind Srivastava and Dr Amit Goswamiwere the rapporteur of the program. Formal vote of thanks was presented by GajendraTomar, National Convener of Agrivision.

Agricultural scientist Prof. Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, Prof. Raman Trivedi, Dr. Amit Bishnoi, Dr. Sunil Dubey, Dr. Parmendra Singh, Dr. Jayant Uttarwar, Dr. Alok Singh, Dr. Sita Ram Mishra and a large number of agricultural students from all the provinces of the country including the professors, Scientists and farmers were joined the webinar.







