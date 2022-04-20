Agriculture officer's murder near Patna: Daughter slams Bihar police for callous attitude

Patna: A block agriculture officer was found murdered on the bank of river in Masaudhi sub-town in Patna, the Bihar police said on Sunday.

The police have also arrested the accused.

This was the second major crime in the state capital as station head of Indigo airlines, Rupesh Kumar Singh, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Punaichak area.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar, was deployed at Masaudhi block as agriculture officer. He was missing since January 18 and his dead body was found in the bank of the river near Sahab Nagar under Dhanarua police station area on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was a native of Barahiya under Lakhisarai district and was currently residing in Kankarbagh in Patna.

His wife, Poonam Kumari, said, "My husband tested Corona positive and was under home quarantine earlier this month. After he tested negative, he went to Masaudhi to join his office on January 18, but never returned."

An FIR was also registered in this regard in Masaudhi police station.

Kankarbagh SHO Ravi Shankar Singh told IANS that the body was recovered from Morhar river. He was buried at Sahab Nagar located on the bank of this river.

"We have zeroed-in a person named Golu as the deceased was involved in a dispute related to money with him. During interrogation, he revealed that he committed the crime and also the place where he had buried the victim. The accused killed him by smashing the back side of his head with a blunt object. The postmortem report of the deceased are still awaited," he said.

"The efforts are on to nab his associates who helped him in commission of crime," Singh said.

Daughter of the deceased officer slammed the Bihar police for callous attitude.

"My father was missing since January 18. We met all the senior police officials including SSP Upendra Sharma but they were unable to trace the mobile phone of my father. I am not sure what to do to expect better result from the police and administration," Sneh Lata, daughter of the victim, wrote on social media.

"If they are unable to protect their own administrative officer, then I am not sure what they are capable of, and what would happen to common people. Shame on Bihar police," she said adding that we had even given the name of the suspect Golu, son of a property dealer Sanjay Kumar, but the police didn't acted on time.

—IANS