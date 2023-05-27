Agricultural Research Scientist - How To Become An Agricultural Research Scientist

Vijay Garg

Agriculture Research Scientist is the professional responsible for raising the production of the agricultural good by finding various methods to increase the production with the existing resources and finding ways to maximize the agricultural produce. With the ever-increasing population of the earth, demand for food, medicines, and other consumables is increasing at an exorbitant rate whereas resources of the earth are depleting with every passing.

Thus to keep pace with the demand within the limited recourses there is a great need to improve the quality and quantity of the existing resources so that they could be used up to an optimum level to fill the gap between demand and supply of the consumable biological resources on the earth.

For making this a reality a lot of research work is needed. The Indian agricultural sector plays a crucial role in the economic development of the country. It contributes nearly 30% of the GDP and employs about 65% of the workforce.

Agriculture is science-based, and high-tech and offers an array of career opportunities in research work. Agricultural Research scientist is one such profession. These professionals play an important role in maintaining and increasing the Nation’s agricultural productivity. They study farm crops and animals and are responsible for developing ways of improving their quality and quantity. These professionals use the principles of Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and other applied sciences in tandem to solve problems in agriculture. Depending upon the area of Specialization, the Agricultural Research Scientist’s nature of work varies.

Considering the importance and need for Agricultural Research the Job of an Agriculture Research Scientist has become one of the hottest career options available to today’s Indian Agricultural science graduates. It is the right career for those who have a passion for improvement in the existing agricultural products.

Although it demands a lot of hard work and effort at the same time offers enormous scope for the building of one’s career. But on the other hand, this profession is such a profession that demands hard work and a high level of patience along with many years of study.

To discharge his duties with efficiency an Agricultural Research Scientist should have good interpretation skills, be confident in accepting challenges, and have the ability to understand things as they come before him. They have to look into every minute detail of the facts to conclude as precisely as possible.

Young people with the desire and capacity for hard work can get both money and satisfaction in this profession.

Eligibility to Become an Agricultural Research Scientist

Aspiring Agricultural Research Scientist has to undergo one or more of the following given courses to become Agricultural Research Scientist.

Graduate Courses

BE/ BTech in Agricultural Engineering.

Diploma in Agricultural Engineering.

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

Candidates who wish to apply for above given Under Graduate degree/Diploma courses should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination, with physics, chemistry, and mathematics/Biology with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects concerned.

More advanced courses such as Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral Research in Agriculture can also be pursued.

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

Graduates in relative fields are eligible for the postgraduate and Doctorate courses.

How to become an Agricultural Research Scientist?

One has to follow the following given steps to become an Agricultural Research Scientist.

Step 1

Interested candidates have to apply for the entrance tests conducted by the various Universities and independent institutions like IIT, etc. providing above given graduate and undergraduate courses of varying duration (usually 3 to 4 years for the graduates, 2-3 years for the Post Graduate and 5 years of the integrated M.Tech Programmes)

Step 2

Selection to the graduate courses (BE/BTech ) is based on merit i.e the marks secured in the final exams of 10+2 and through the entrance test.

Entrance to the IITs is through JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and for other institutions through their own separate entrance exams and other state-level and national-level exams. Apart from the IITs, some other famous institutes also recognize JEE scores for selection.

