Agricultural land circle rate: There were major issues in Delhi govt file, says L-G

New Delhi: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena has hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue of increasing circle rate for agricultural land in Delhi saying that the file was silent on the rationale and the manner for classification of villages into Green Belt for the purpose of differentiated rates.

The AAP had claimed that the circle rate increase for agricultural land by the Delhi government was halted by the LG.

"Governor has perused the proposal of the Dept at pre pages and before forming an opinion, has desired that following points may please be clarified:

“(1) The proposed rates are based on the report dated 15. 04. 2017 of a Working Group constituted for capturing rates of Agricultural Land and since 2017 a number of villages have been urbansied.

“It appears this has resulted in overlapping of some villages in the categories of Urbanised and Green Belt Villages in respect South-West of district.

“(2)The file is also silent on the rationale and the manner for classification of villages into Green Belt for the purpose of differentiated rates circle.”

The LG office said that there were differences in rates in SW Distt for rural and urban villages.

“In rampant situations, where portions of the same village are rural as well as urban, with almost non existent demarcation.”

"Will it not provide corruption breeding discretion to officials?" the L-G office said.

—IANS