Agri Produce Should Get International Branding For Better Remunerations: LS Speaker

Lucknow: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Friday called for the change in the system so that the farm production in the country could get international branding for getting good remuneration for their produce.

"The Centre as well as the UP government has taken several steps to double the income of the farmers but if the farmers get international branding of their produce then, they will be more benefited," he said.

Mr Birla while addressing a function of the " Pragatisheel Krishak Sammelan' here said, "as everyone knows that agriculture require hard labour and hence technology is needed for minimizing this labour and to increase the yield as well as their income".

Talking about the water scarcity in Bundelkhand region, which is raised by the Lok Sabha members frequently, the Speaker said the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to solve the decade-old issue and several schemes have been launched there.

"The government has launched innovative schemes to address the farmers woes and in coming days we are expected to get good good results," he added.

He said that the soil of the country is very fertile and there is no shortage of water resources but the only need is to tap them.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that agriculture and farmer is in the top priority of his government and they have launched the loan waiver of the farmers after the government came to power in March 2017.

"Before we came to power there were reports of exodus of the farmers from the state, but now no farmers are doing so and they are taking all opportunities given by the government to increase their income," he stated.

The UP CM claimed that in his regime, the irrigation system has improved while there is no shortage of fertilizers or seeds. " We have paid more than Rs 96,000 crores of sugarcane dues while several other schemes have been launched for the farmers welfare," he said. "We are opening new agriculture research centres and now all the district have at least one such research centre," the CM said. UNI