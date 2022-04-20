Agreement Made On TC Fees And No Conveyancing

Meerut (The Hawk): Under the Unit of Mavana Road School Foundation of Delhi Global School located at Mawana Road, a meeting of managers and principals of all the surrounding schools was organized in which many managers and principals from around the place were present. In which Chairman Karunesh Bhardwaj and Principal Ram Sudhir welcomed all the guests in their school. Arrived in the meeting, especially the manager of MIET, Vishnu Sharan Sharpan Public School Manager Shashank Taneja D Mount Fort School Manager KK Sharma Ambition Public School Manager Mrs. Rathi, together with the problems faced in schools like TC fees and mainly no converting After discussing issues such as mutual agreement. In the end, Delhi thanked all the people who attended the meeting.