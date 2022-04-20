Agra: After 50 days of lockdown, a downward trend discernible

Lucknow: As Agra completed 50 days of the lockdown to combat Covid-19 threat, a downward trend in the rate of incidence of infection was discernible.

Though on Sunday, the number of cases was 9, on Monday 13, on Tuesday it was 12.

District magistrate PN Singh said the recovery rate was encouraging.

There has been considerable progress than what it was till the first week of May. The special team constituted by the Chief Minister of six senior officials from Lucknow, has had a series of interactive sessions with private doctors, NGOs functionaries, activists, elected representatives. Twice a day reports are being sent to the chief minister, officials said.

The number of recovered was 369. The total tally on Wednesday morning stood at 777, with 25 deaths. The number of samples collected for testing was 9,751.

In the Agra Central jail, 100 inmates had been isolated in a separate ward, after the death of Virendra, three days ago.

The district authorities have permitted 10 private hospitals to admit patients round the clock, to relieve some pressure on government hospitals.

The police has checked holes in the lockdown restrictions, making it virtually impossible for people to move around. The roads are deserted and the 44 hot spots in the city have seen no violations.

