Agra: With reports of 46 new COVID-19 positive cases, Agra's tally late on Thursday evening was 479. Besides, 15 deaths have been reported, while 103 people have recovered.

A doctor has tested positive, while a nursing home has been sealed. So far, a dozen vegetable vendors have tested positive.

The city is clearly in panic. A group of concerned citizens has filed a PIL in the Allahabad High Court, on dismal health conditions in Agra.

—IANS