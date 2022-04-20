Agra University Scam: UP Police Releases List Of 4,570 Candidates Who Procured Fake Degrees

Lucknow: After the arrest of four employees of the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra, in connection with distribution of fake degrees and certificates of B Ed, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Economic Offense Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh police on Friday released a list of 4,570 candidates who procured fake degrees of marksheets in 2005.

The list was sent to vice-chancellor of the university to withdraw those degrees. Information in this regard was also dispatched to director of Basic Education of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Madhya Pradesh and other adjoining states so that anyone who claimed job on the basis of these degrees could be removed.

Government has fixed 15-day time to identify those people who used such degrees to get a job. Besides, the SIT also arrested one more accused indulged in this racket.

Director General of (EOW) Aloke Prasad on Friday said that SIT was presently probing the said matter on direction of the High Court after many government officials were found to have got jobs with the help of fake degrees and marksheets issued by Agra University in Uttar Pradesh as well as in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

He also claimed that the SIT team probing the matter found the involvement of four more employees of the Dr Ambedkar University, who helped the gang involved in issuing fake mark-sheets and degrees.

All the four, identified as Yatha Swamisaran, Lakshaman Singh, Satyendra Pal Singh and Saket Prasad, were arrested on October 23. He said that on the tips provided by the accused, one more accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Danapur hamlet of Mainpuri, was arrested from here in Lucknow on Friday afternoon.

Prasad disclosed that during probe, they found that 3517 students were illegally enrolled in the university at the last time and later provided marksheet and degree. Similarly, the certificates of 1053 students have been found tempered just to increase the numbers. He said that the SIT is probing the same matter on the directions of the HC after it was found that several persons got jobs on the post of Patwari in Farukkabad in Mainpuri districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Ashok Nagar, Indore, Khargon districts of Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, the recruitment was made in the examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Vyasaik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam).

Prasad said that those found using fake degrees and marksheets have been already terminated from their jobs in MP but the HC asked the SIT to get a case registered into the matter and disclose the names of the persons who provided the forged documents which were later used to get a government job.

SIT has already registered the case in this regard and many accused were already arrested. However, 15 of the accused, whose names already surfaced so far in the racket are yet to be arrested.UNI