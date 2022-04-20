Agra tourism sector gears up even as covid-19 numbers surge

Agra: Even as the city administration is gearing up to upgrade infrastructural facilities at the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort to welcome tourists from September 21, the surge in Covid-19 numbers continues to remain an area of worry and concern.

Tourism industry leaders have welcomed the decision to reopen monuments as the tourist season is about to start, usually from September 27, which is observed as the Tourism Day. Agra, the city with three world heritage monuments, annually receives more than seven million tourists.

Meanwhile, the surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 continues.

In the past 24 hours, 83 fresh cases were reported with one more death.

The Income Tax building at the Sanjay Place commercial complex will remain closed for sanitization after two persons tested positive. A branch of the Yes Bank will also remain closed along with the Lady Loyal Hospital for women.

The increase in the number of daily tests has resulted in identifying more new cases. So far 2,699 patients have been discharged. The recovery rate now is 78.03 per cent. The number of deaths has gone up to 110.

The Sero Survey being conducted in the city will conclude Tuesday evening, health department officials indicated.

The district administration officials have been inspecting different parts of the city to ensure that the guidelines relating to mask-wearing and social distancing are sincerely followed.

The District Magistrate P. N.Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bablu Kumar visited several markets and warned shopkeepers not to violate the guidelines. A few shops were also fined.

In the neighbouring districts, Mathura reported 65 fresh cases, Firozabad 44, Mainpuri 60, Etah 42 and Kasganj 10. Mathura has reported 56 deaths so far while Firozabad has recorded 49 deaths.

—IANS