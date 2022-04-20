Agra Tourism Pins Hopes On Flights To New Destinations

Agra: The tourism industry is expecting a major boost in business with Agra getting air connectivity to Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow and Varanasi from May under the government`s Udaan regional connectivity scheme. Airport officials said low-cost airline Indigo is keen taking advantage of the scheme in order to connect the Taj city with major destinations in India.

Agra is currently connected by air with Jaipur and Khajuraho. Work on a new Rs 400 crore terminal building at the Kheria airport, now renamed Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya airport, is expected to begin soon.

In the past, there have been several initiatives to increase Agra`s air connectivity with international destinations, but according to local tourism industry players "interest-groups and the Delhi lobby of travel agents and hoteliers" somehow always managed to stall the plans. Agra Civil Aviation Society Secretary Anil Sharma said Agra`s international airport project was also hijacked by politicians to Jewar in Bulandshahr district.