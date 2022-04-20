Agra reports seven new COVID-19 cases, tally 348

Agra: With seven more COVID-19 positive cases reported on Friday, the total count of virus-infected people in Agra has reached 348, a health official said on Saturday.

The city has reported eight Covid deaths, while a total of 32 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the official added.

According to the health authorities, till Friday, the neighbouring districts -- Firozabad and Mathura have reported 71 and 10 COVID-19 positive cases respectively.

The district health officials have transferred 70 odd patients to the Saifai Medical College hospital, for better treatment. Besides, the Agra administration also claims that 500 teams are continuously screening families in 86 hot zones.

Many people of the Taj City have also donned the hats of good samaritans to help those struggling to meet their basic needs amid the lockdown.

Advocate Vivek Sarabhoy running a WhatsApp group ''Covid-19 Support'', said: "We are coordinating with doctors, government officials, politicians, police and other stake holders, round the clock to help the needy."

"A long distance is yet to be covered. The war has just begun, and already fatigue is setting in ", feel many social activists.

