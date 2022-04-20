Agra Reports First COVID-19 Death; UP Death Toll At 4

Lucknow: Agra reported its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday taking the death toll of UP to 4 and number of positive cases stands at 343.

Officials here said that a 76-year-old woman, native of Kamka Nagar, died at SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra.

The deceased was a steroid dependent and on oxygen support, confirmed Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh and was tested positive of Noval Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Earlier one death each was reported from Basti, Meerut and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in UP has gone up to 343 including 187 Tabligi Jamaat people, the officials added. UNI