Agra reports 20 new Covid cases, tally reaches 9,684

Agra: Twenty fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours have pushed Agra's tally to 9,684. Health department officials warned that the number could go up as the winter chill intensified in the coming days.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said with one more death on Tuesday, the total number of deaths from Covid now stood at 168.

He said it was absolutely necessary that people followed the guidelines strictly in the coming days.

Health department teams were continuously screening residents in the colonies and mohallas of Agra to provide prompt treatment, Singh added.

So far, 3,74,265 samples have been tested in the district.

Meanwhile, the city consoled the death of a Corona warrior advocate Vivek Sarabhoy, who launched the Covid help group on whatsApp and helped hundreds of local people get timely treatment or blood transfusion. Sarabhoy died in a private Delhi hospital on Monday.

—IANS