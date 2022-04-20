Agra registers spike in corona cases

Agra: Government offices are proving to be the worst-hit as Covid-19 numbers surge in the Agra region. While the Taj city reported 39 fresh cases, adjacent districts also reported a spike in positive cases.

The condition in Mainpuri district has been described as alarming with 71 new cases. Mathura reported 37, Etah 26, Kasganj 13 and Firozabad 20 in the last 24 hours. Health officials in Agra said the surge in Covid-19 cases necessitated a fresh approach and renewed efforts to contain the spread of the infection.

The Corona Task Force in Agra after a meeting on Thursday decided to strictly follow guidelines. The district administration has already announced that the 55-hour mini weekend lockdown will be firmly observed and a strict check would be kept on the movement of traffic. All markets shall remain closed. Permission has been refused for religious processions in the district, as section 144 has been extended till October 21.

All entrants to government offices will now be screened at the gates. Only 50 per cent staff would be permitted to work from offices, to ensure social distancing. The total number of cases in Agra is now 2,673, with 107 deaths. A total of 2,242 have recovered, but there are 326 active cases. The death rate in August has again increased to 4.07 per cent. The number of samples collected is 1,08,322.

The data available from the health department indicates that the majority of Covid-19 cases have come from the 20-40 age group. Between the 49 to 60 age group, the number of cases was 848 and the lowest was from the 60 plus age group at 407 cases.

–IANS