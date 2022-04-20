Agra Records Zero Visibility; Dense Fog Very Likely Over Northern Pockets

Pune: Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Himachal Pradesh,Saurashtra and Kutch,Konkan and Goa and were below normal in some parts of Odisha,Jammu and Kashmir,west Rajasthan,coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka.

The night temperatures were appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of Bihar,west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh and were appreciably above normal in some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh and in remaining parts of Bihar,west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh and were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya,Gangetic West Bengal,west Uttar Pradesh,Telangana and Tamil Nadu and in remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh.

The night temperatures were normal over the rest of the region.The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 3.8 degrees celsius at Amritsar in Punjab. Dense to very dense fog observed at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan and moderate to dense fog observed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal,Odisha,east Uttar Pradesh,Jammu and Kashmir,Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The visibility recorded at 0530 hrs IST on Thursday is as follows: Agra--0 meter; Ganganagar and Churu--25 meter each; Gwalior,Digha,and Puri--50 meter each; Bhopal,Sagar,Lucknow,Chandbali, and Gopalpur--200 meter each; Gorakhpur--400 meter; Batote,Safdarjung,Jhansi,and Sultanpur--500 meter each.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely at few places over north Rajasthan.Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh,Haryana,Chandigarh and Delhi,Punjab and west Madhya Pradesh.

Cold wave condition is very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Saurashtra and Kutch.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is very likely over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during next 24 hours. Rain or thundershowers have occurred at many places in Bihar and Uttarakhand and at few places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim,east Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places in Jharkhand,west Uttar Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh,east Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh. Mainly dry weather prevailed in Arunachal Pradesh,Assam and Meghalaya,Nagalana,Manipur,Mizoram, Tripura,Gangetic West Bengal,Odisha,Haryana,Punjab,west Rajasthan,west Madhya Pradesh,Vidarbha,and Chhattisgarh. UNI