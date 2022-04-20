Agra records 42nd corona death as ''Unlock 1'' begins

Agra: As the ''Unlock 1'' began on Monday morning, the city recorded its 42nd COVID-19 death. With seven new cases, Agra''s tally mounted to 899.

However, District Magistrate P.N. Singh said 788 had recovered. So far 13,320 samples had been collected. The number of containment zones in the city has come down to 30 in the urban areas and 11 in the rural segment.

On the 70th day of lockdown, markets have started opening up, bringing some cheer back. The state roadways was running 300 buses to different parts of the city.

The district health department has given permission to 41 private hospitals to begin operations to provide Medicare to the needy from Monday.

All government offices in the district have resumed work. The police administration has formed bazaar committees in all the police station areas to ensure enforcement of the guidelines. Senior officials said there would be no room for complacency or laxity.

On Sunday 87 persons were challaned for not wearing masks and more than a 100 two wheeler drivers penalised. Only one person is allowed to drive a two wheeler. The night restrictions will remain in force strictly to control the movement of people and vehicles, officials clarified.

The hospitality industry also is gearing up for the new challenges, once restrictions are lifted. The interstate mobility will bring domestic tourists to Agra, it was being hoped. The Archaeological Survey of India, however, has not yet decided to open the Taj Mahal and other monuments, though a team of senior officials from the headquarters, visited the city for discussions, two days ago.

