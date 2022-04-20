Agra records 142 Covid deaths, recovery rate goes up to 91.95%

Agra: While the number of fatalities from Covid-19 has gone up alarmingly to 142 in the Taj city, the recovery rate continues to show an encouraging trend. In the last four days, there have been four deaths, but the number of patients discharged so far after recovery has gone up to 6,450.

With 35 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases now is 7,015 cases. District magistrate PN Singh said 2,52,636 samples had been collected in the district so far. The number of active cases has come down to 423.

The daily figures for October show a declining trend and speak of the success of the multi-pronged strategy implemented by the district administration to battle Covid-19.

The Agra Model has been talked about in administrative circles. From the high of 150 odd daily cases in September, the October situation is relatively better as the daily reporting of the number of Covid-19 cases has come down to below 50, though there has been no drop in the sample testing figures.

Meanwhile, airlines that had earlier announced air connectivity from Agra to eight major cities of India, have expressed their inability to start flights as per schedule, as the number of tourists visiting Agra remains lamentably low.

Only a single flight connects Agra with Jaipur four days a week. However, the trains are running packed with no reservations available till Diwali.

Health department officials warn of a hike in the number of cases as the temperature starts falling from November. "Complacency could hit us hard," warned IMA secretary Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi who urged people to continue to follow the Covid-19 guidelines sincerely.

Though the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan reopened for 'darshan', parents continue to show reluctance to send children to attend classes, in Mathura, Firozabad, and Agra districts.

"Ahead of Diwali, the markets are buzzing with activity and more people turning up for purchases, but the fear of violation of guidelines is very much there, as we see a large number of devotees and commoners without masks," said Vrindavan activist Jagan Nath Poddar. The streets and bazaars are crowded with people and we expect a big turnout for the festivals ahead, Divali and Annakoot Bhoj, followed by Yam Dwitiya in Mathura, when brothers and sisters take a holy dip in the Yamuna, Poddar added.

