Agra police's unique initiative for migrant workers walking home

Agra: As the struggle of migrant workers to reach their native places during the COVID-19 induced lockdown continues, the police department in Agra, Uttar Pradesh has decided to provide them footwear as a goodwill gesture.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Agra, Vikas Jaiswal, Co Sadar told ANI that apart from footwear, the migrants are also being provided with food and water during this difficult time.

"We are providing free footwear, food and water to the labourers walking barefoot. We are offering the services to the children, women and men walking bare feet. We will be continuing the services in the coming days," Jaiswal told reporters here.

The police has also put up a banner in Hindi with the slogan "Come let us support a mission, an initiative of free shoes and slippers for migrant labourers."

Mohan, a migrant worker travelling barefoot from Punjab to Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh is one of the many beneficiaries of this initiative.

He said, "I've been provided new shoes, mask and food. Now, I will be going to the nearby bus stand."

Sanjay Kumar, another migrant worker travelling to the same destination, Chitrakoot expressed his joy. He said, "I'm glad about the initiative as they have provided me footwear and food."(ANI)