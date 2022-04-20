Agra NGO Introduces Chip To Grow Plants Better

Agra: An NGO planted saplings here on Saturday and introduced a Radio Frequency Identification chip to them which will ascertain the survival rate of the plants and their growth so they can be better cared for.

The innovative technique is being used for the first time in the Dayalbagh campus of Agra and will help ascertain the produce of every tree. It will also ensure that the entire planting is done easily in a short period of time.

The NGO, SPHEEHA (Society for Preservation of Healthy Environment and Ecology and Heritage of Agra), said the campaign will also be a learning aid for students and researchers who can obtain pre-fed information about these plants using a hand held radio-frequency identification reader.

Since 2006, the NGO has been planting hundreds of saplings during the monsoon season in the city.

Shabd Mishra, a technical consultant, told IANS: "All plantation done today was of MBA (medicinal, bamboo and aromatic) plants. All plants have Radio Frequency Identification chip attached. These chips have been processed from Xtranet Technologies, Bhopal."

"All the plantation work done was using a Made in India planter procured from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute." The produce will be used for manufacturing Ayurvedic products, the NGO said.