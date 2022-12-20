Agra Municipal Corporation demands Taj Mahal water & property tax from ASI

Agra (The Hawk): The Taj Mahal is a protected monument, and the Agra Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh has written warnings to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) demanding payment of Rs 1.9 crore in water tax and Rs 1.5 lakh in property tax.

The invoices relate to the fiscal years 2021–2022 and 2022–2023.

The Taj Mahal would be "attached" if the tax was not paid within the allotted time, so the ASI has been given 15 days to pay any outstanding debts.

Nikhil T. Funde, a municipal commissioner, stated, "I am unaware of the tax-related proceedings relating to the Taj Mahal. On the basis of the statewide geographic information system (GIS) survey completed for tax calculation, new notices are being issued. All properties, including governmental and religious institutions, have received notifications based on unpaid dues. Refunds are given in accordance with the legislation. The necessary action will be taken in the case of notices sent to the ASI based on their answer.

In the meantime, ASI supervising archaeologist Raj Kumar Patel declared: "Monuments are exempt from property tax. Since there is no commercial usage for water, we are also exempt from paying water taxes. The grounds' vegetation is kept alive by the usage of water. The first water and property tax notices for the Taj Mahal have been received. It might have been sent inadvertently.

The Taj Mahal's water and property tax notices are being scrutinised, according to Sarita Singh, the assistant municipal commissioner in charge of the Tajganj zone. The responsibility of realising taxes based on a GIS survey has been given to a private entity.

The Taj Mahal was designated a protected monument in 1920, according to ASI officials, and even during the British rule, no home or water tax was imposed on the structure.

