Agra: Agra residents mourned the death of former Lok Sabha MP and union deputy minister for railways Ajay Singh Chahar''s death. Singh (70) breathed his last at his residence in Gurugram, after failing to recover at Medant Hospital.

Singh was editor of Choudhary Charan Singh''s Asli Bharat and Real India.

He was also India''s high commissioner in Fiji, and president of the All India Jat Mahasabha.

He took the initiative of opening the divisional railway office (DRM) in Agra.

--IANS