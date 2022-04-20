Agra Metro Construction Work Picks Up Momentum

The construction work of the first corridor of Agra Metro project is going full steam ahead.The Metro project team completed the erection of 100 piers in just 10 months from the start of construction.Piers, commonly known as 'pillars', are the main support structure for the U-girders of the metro.Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, said, "The timely erection of the piers indicates that the project is being executed with accuracy and in a time-bound manner, and the entire project will be executed within the fixed timeline with utmost safety, accuracy and finesse." Completion of 100 piers marks the completion of most of the construction work for the 3-km elevated section of the priority stretch, which runs from Taj East Gate Station and Fatehabad Road. The first station of the corridor -- Taj East Gate -- has already started coming into shape and will soon be ready.Double T-Girders are already being placed for the concourse area along with the start of construction work from the concourse to the platform for Taj East Gate Metro station.The concourse beam of Basai Metro station has also been cast and the construction work of the station area will begin soon.The Agra Metro project was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 7, 2020.In just 10 months from the date of its inauguration, the Metro project team has completed 616 piles, 120 pile caps and 102 piers for the elevated section of the priority stretch of the 29.4-km long first corridor, which runs from Taj East Gate. —IANS