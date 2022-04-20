Agra Markets Open After 69 Days, But Covid-19 Graph Goes Upto 916

Agra: Relief and some cheer returned to the city as shops in Agra district opened on Wednesday to resume commercial activities. Senior police officials however warned the bazaar committees that there would be no relaxation in the guidelines relating to sanitisation and social distancing.

Meanwhile, Agra''s Covid-19 tally touched 916, with nine new cases till Tuesday evening. District magistrate PN Singh said 796 people had recovered and 72 were under treatment. The death toll increased to 44 with one more death on Tuesday.

Private nursing homes and hospitals have been allowed to open from Wednesday to offer medicare to patients, after observing all protocols, health officials said. Several teams of the department are continuously monitoring and screening people in the 41 containment zones.

The administration is keeping a close watch on how things play out in the next couple of days, after the opening of the markets. A strict vigil is being kept on the health front, officials said. If all goes well, the tourism sector may also be allowed some relief in the coming days, including opening of the Taj Mahal and other monuments. --IANS