Agra in Uttar Pradesh is hot and thirsty

Agra: Agra in Uttar Pradesh has been sizzling at temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius as the weatherman said there is no hope of an early respite. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 43 degree Celsius. On Saturday morning, there were a few clouds in the sky, but the heat was intense. "Already it's so hot, one can feel the 'loo' (hot wind in summer)," said morning walker Pradeep Bhai in Paliwal Park here. Naresh Paras, another resident, suggested early closing of schools for summer vacations. The heat is making life difficult for lakhs of visitors to the city of Taj. Thousands of 'Zaireen' (visitors to places of Islamic significance) from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal are currently camping here, wanting to see Taj Mahal and other mausoleums. "District authorities have made arrangements at Kothi Meena Bazar ground for their stay, but the rising temperature has caused many to fall sick. Drinking water remains a major problem," said Nasir Khan, one of the Zaireen. As it always happens in the summers, Agra city has little water for the thirsty. Half of the city has been without water for over a fortnight and there have been scuffles over sharing of tank water in the Trans Yamuna area. Water works authorities said the availability of raw water from the Yamuna had declined. "Soon water will need to be released from Okhla barrage in Delhi to get over the crisis," an official said. Despite high temperatures, the marriage season began with the end of nine-day fasting of Chaitra Navratri. "The marriage season will last for a month. There is crushing demand for caterers, pandits (priests) and other service providers," said Madhukar Chaubey, a priest.