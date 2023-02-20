    Menu
    Agra hosts 10-day Taj Mahotsav

    The Hawk
    February20/ 2023

    Agra: Taj Mahotsav was officially opened on Monday by Yogendra Upadhyay, minister of higher education for the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

    He claimed that foreign tourists were flocking to the 10-day celebration with locals.

    The event's theme this year is "Vishwa Bandhutva," and it features the work of around 300 artists from states and UTs like Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh. Art, culture, and cuisine come together at the annual Mahatsav festival, which has attracted visitors from all over the world as well as locals in Agra.—Inputs from Agencies

