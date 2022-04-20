Agra doctor's killer confesses

Agra: An Agra doctor who went missing has been found dead and her alleged killer has confessed to his crime, police said.

Vivek Tiwari is the doctor who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun in connection with the murder of Yogita Gautam, the doctor from Agra. Tiwari has confessed to the crime.

In a video message, Tiwari said that he had come to meet Gautam from Jalaun. They had been in a relationship for the past seven years, he added.

When Gautam sat in his car, they started having an argument which intensified and Tiwari strangulated her in a fit of rage, the accused has confessed.

"Then I realised that she may still be alive, so I hit on her head with a knife," he added.

Tiwari said that he then drove to a secluded spot and dumped the body and covered it with wooden sticks.

Police recovered the body of Gautam, who worked at the S. N. Medical College in Agra, on Wednesday after her family lodged a missing complaint.

The body was discovered along the highway near Bamrauli Katara.

Her brother, Mohinder Kumar Gautam had filed a complaint at the M.M. Gate police station against Vivek Tiwari for abducting his sister.

A team of the SOG Jalaun that arrested Tiwari, has brought him to Agra for further investigation. Tiwari was one-year senior to the victim.

Senior police officials said the victim's head had been hit by some heavy object and her sports shoes were lying around the murder scene.

The police said that during initial interrogation, he kept changing his statements, but later confessed to the crime.